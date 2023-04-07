Canine flu outbreak temporarily closes Minnesota animal shelters

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has quarantined an organization operating animal shelters in Hennepin, Anoka and Washington Counties to stop the potential spread of canine influenza.

The Animal Humane Society (AHS) is temporary closing adoption centers in Golden Valley, Coon Rapids and Woodbury.

The Board was informed of suspected cases of the highly infectious disease Thursday, April 6, when AHS reported nearly 200 sick dogs at its facilities. The quarantines are in effect for approximately six weeks based on clinical signs in the dogs.

All people who have adopted dogs since March 23 will be alerted to the outbreak and given quarantine guidance, as will owners who visited the centers with their pets for training classes.

Anyone who suspects canine influenza in their dog should contact their veterinarian for guidance and care. Signs of canine influenza include sneezing, cough, discharge in the eyes or nose, and lethargy.

“There is an approved vaccine for canine influenza, and we’ve advised the organization to vaccinate all dogs in their care.” said Senior Veterinarian in charge of companion animals, Dr. Veronica Bartsch. “The quarantine is crucial to stop the spread of the virus and monitor and treat the exposed dogs.”

Canine influenza is considered a low risk to people. To date, there is no evidence of spread of canine influenza viruses from dogs to people, and there has never been a reported case of human infection with canine influenza virus in the U.S. or worldwide.

Testing of the cases is not complete. The quarantine and all canine influenza precautions the Board is advising are based on clinical signs and the shelter importing dogs from an Oklahoma shelter where the disease was confirmed.

