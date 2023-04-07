Seven Paces: 1 riddle, 1,000 hunters & a $20k prize

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One riddle, 1,000 hunters and a $20,000 prize. That’s what’s going down in Grand Forks on May 5.

We’ve gotten several messages about the mysterious hunt, and we tracked down the men behind it. The organizers of the Seven Paces hunt say it’s been a long time coming to plan the treasure hunt, and they’re looking for fellow riddlers to take part in the game.

“We like to think of ourselves as pirates,” says organizer Matt Winjum. “We’re just dorks, that’s all it really is,” says organizer Justin Auch.

That chose the theme of the hunt for longtime Grand Forks business owners Matt Winjum and Justin Auch. Their sails first caught wind while Auch was following a nationwide treasure hunt.

“Worth $2 million in the Rockies,” he says.

They thought...

“Man, this could be really fun to do something similar just on a hyperlocal scale,” says Auch.

Here’s the skinny: Hunters have to buy a postcard on the website to get access to the riddle, which will be released on May 5. A line of a riddle will be released everyday until someone finds the treasure, and they say everyday it will get easier. Though, that doesn’t mean it’s all smooth sailing.

“You won’t have a chance of finding this unless you’re a good riddler,” says Auch.

An up and coming puzzler...

“I guess I never thought of myself as a master riddler,” says Winjum.

Has been practicing!

“It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve found a style for these hunts. I’ve written three or four now. I’ve given them to Justin to have him try to get through them,” says Winjum. “Yeah, he’ll bounce them off of me, and I’ll fail every time,” adds Auch. “I give him some extra hints,” says Winjum.

Ready to hunt?

Winjum says, “We got some tips, but we don’t want to give everything away.”

Some rules: Don’t go on private property. Don’t go in the river or any body of water. Also, you won’t need to bring a shovel and dig. Click here to see the rest of the rules.

“The clues will be in the riddle, so you have to be a skillful problem solver,” says Auch.

“People don’t have to have any sort of extra special skill or athletic ability. You won’t have to climb a tree or dig or get near things. Anybody can do it. Don’t feel like you need to bring your pickax along,” says Winjum.

The two aren’t expecting to make a profit, as they map for bigger adventures.

“It really is where our name Seven Paces is. Ideally, we would do seven of these events. Each one growing bigger than the previous. Larger in size, scale, and prize money,” says Winjum. “This is just the beginning,” adds Auch.

But their first order of business ?

“Purchase decent pirate costumes,” says Auch.

A portion of the total proceeds will be donated to the Community Violence Intervention Center in Grand Forks.

The hunt is on May 5, but registration to play ends on April 15. You can buy your postcard to play by clicking here.

