New documents: Despite court order, Northland Vapor continued to sell illegal products

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly filed court documents allege, despite an embargo on several edible cannabinoid products, both the manager and owner of Northland Vapor have been moving and selling the products in hopes of flying under the radar.

A lawsuit filed against Northland Vapor back in December by the MN Board of Pharmacy stated the companies were manufacturing and selling THC edibles that are “50 times the allowable levels” and using shapes that resemble products marketed to children.

In July 2022, a law went into effect in Minnesota that allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of hemp-derived THC; No more than five milligrams of THC per serving and no more than 50 sold per package. It also restricts labeling and packaging.

On November 8, 2022, the Board of Pharmacy and the FDA initiated an inspection at Northland Vapor’s manufacturing warehouse in Moorhead. Investigators found packages containing 2,500 milligrams of THC, 50 times the amount permitted under Minnesota law.

Shortly after that November visit, board officials put an embargo on several THC gummy products at the Moorhead facility. Court documents state stickers were placed on boxes, containers, and shelving and officials advised Northland Vapor that the rest of the THC gummies, regardless of the state of production they may be in, were under embargo and were not to be removed or sold.

Newly filed documents state in March, a former warehouse employee came forward to investigators about misconduct by the top brass at Northland Vapor. The staffer stated a Fargo location was secured and those in the production department “were advised not to disclose the location” in hopes “to avoid any detection by the board.” Documents state around two months after the embargo, Northland Vapor’s production manager, Jeff Mitchell switched out flavors of 100 milligram THC gummy bears that sold better for flavors that did not sell as well.

The employee explained the lemon flavor doesn’t sell as well as their blueberry muffin gummies. Documents allege Mitchell would “open a box of blueberry muffin flavored 100 milligram THC gummy bears from the embargo, swap out one flavor for the other, and then tape the box back shut to make it look as though it had never been opened to begin with.” The lemon would be left at the Moorhead facility and while the blueberry would be brought to Fargo to sell.

Court documents allege Mitchell would disable the facility’s Wi-Fi surveillance cameras to make the swap undetected, and also state Mitchell told supervisors to keep production employees in a certain bay while he was making the swaps to continue to fly under the radar.

On March 28, 2023, a temporary restraining order was handed down against Northland Vapor and a judge ordered the MN Board of Pharmacy have immediate access to the Moorhead facility to conduct an inventory.

In that inventory, court documents state board officials confirmed the allegations by the former employee, and state thousands of the embargoed and illegal 100 milligram THC gummy bears were missing.

The next court hearing in the case is set for May 2.

