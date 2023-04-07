Cooking with Cash Wa
ND ag industry seeking input for Farm Bill

By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ag is North Dakota’s biggest industry, so when a new farm bill gets drafted, it’s a big deal for our state.

That’s why ag industry members, like the North Dakota Corn Growers, are holding meetings next week to get input from interested parties. They plan to take public input to Washington.

“What we’re looking to do is hear from our farmer stakeholders that benefit from the Farm Bill legislation coming up and just want to hear from those producers and what their challenges are, and what they’re facing in their operations,” said Joe Sheldon, a farmer in Washburn and a board member for the North Dakota Corn Growers Association.

The meetings in western North Dakota will be held in Minot on Tuesday, April 11, at 8:30 am at the NDSU Research and Extension Center; in Menoken, on Menoken Farm at 2:00 pm; and on Wednesday in Dickinson at the NDSU Stark/Billings County Extension at 8:30 am. For more information, head to Corn Growers Association Events | Eventbrite.

