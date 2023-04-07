Cooking with Cash Wa
Life-saving care provided at Grand Forks County Jail

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday evening, officers responded to an individual in the public restroom at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center in need of assistance. Administrator Bret Burkholder tells us the person was not in custody at the time, but rather out of custody on a furlough. They were to return this evening.

Burkholder says his officers responded to the jail lobby and had to break down the bathroom door to gain access to the individual. Emergency services were called, responded, and life saving care provided. Burkholder tells us individual appears to be ok.

