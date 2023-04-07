Homeowner and 7 dogs displaced after fire in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One dog has died and seven others rescued after a fire in West Fargo on Friday, April 7.

The West Fargo Fire Department was dispatched to 1003 Brookwood Lane around 4:00 p.m. for a report of a fire. When crews arrived, heavy black smoke was coming from the roof of a mobile home.

Eight dogs were rescued, but one passed away. The homeowner and seven dogs are now displaced and receiving help from the American Red Cross.

Fire crews quickly knocked down and contained the active fire within minutes of arriving on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the cost of damages has yet to be determined.

