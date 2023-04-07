Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Grand Forks officials begin spring flood preparations

The Red River at Grand Forks, ND
The Red River at Grand Forks, ND(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After several flood planning meetings over the past month, crews in Grand Forks are expected to begin their spring flood operations in the coming days.

With the weather warming up, residents may notice clogged or frozen storm drains on their streets. If you notice a flooded street due to a frozen storm drain, you are asked to contact the Water Department at 701-746-2595 so they can address the issue.

“We understand that there is still a lot of snow on the ground, but as snow starts melting residents may have their sump pumps start running. Please make sure your sump pump is discharged outside and not into the sanitary sewer,” said John Bernstrom with the City of Grand Forks.

The City of Grand Forks will also have a neighborhood meeting with people in the Shadyridge/Adams Drive area on the wet side of the flood protection system. This meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 12, at 5:30 pm at Fire Station #5 on 47th Avenue South.

All information regarding the 2023 Flood Planning and Operations can be found online at www.grandforksgov.com/flood including information on county road closures and sandbag pick up information for both the City and County. You can also sign up online for notifications regarding the flood fight.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48 hoarded cats
48 cats rescued from Fargo hotel room, hoarded by elderly couple
Road Conditions
Fargo Police are attempting to identify suspect
Fargo Police ask public for assistance in attempting to identify suspect
Top Shelf Tavern in West Fargo, ND
Self-service tap bar opens in West Fargo
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search

Latest News

Northland Vapor in Moorhead, MN
New documents: Despite court order, Northland Vapor continued to sell illegal products
Canine flu outbreak temporarily closes Minnesota animal shelters
Noon News April 7 - Part 2
Noon News April 7 - Part 2
Noon Weather – April 7
Noon Weather – April 7