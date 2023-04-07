Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charge

Police say Gordon was carrying a folding knife, a stun gun and brass knuckles.
Police say Gordon was carrying a folding knife, a stun gun and brass knuckles.(News 12 Connecticut, Inc.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on weapons and threatening charges after he began behaving erratically in a Connecticut juice shop, police said.

The episode started just before 10 a.m. Tuesday when several 911 callers reported “a male acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner” inside a juice shop in Stamford, the city’s assistant police chief, Richard Conklin, said Thursday.

The man, identified as Gordon, continued to act erratically when officers arrived and tried to take him into custody, Conklin said.

The officers eventually subdued Gordon and placed him under arrest. They found a folding knife clipped to Gordon’s pocket, and a stun gun and brass knuckles in his backpack, Conklin said.

Gordon was arrested on charges including carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree threatening and interfering with an officer.

Police say former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on weapons charges after he began behaving erratically in a juice shop. (News 12 Connecticut, Inc.)

The former basketball star, who played for the University of Connecticut before a decade-long NBA career that ended with the 2014-2015 Orlando Magic, was taken to the police detention center and then to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, Conklin said.

Gordon was released late Tuesday on $10,000 bond, he said. A message seeking comment was left with Gordon’s attorney.

It’s not Gordon’s first brush with the law. Last October, he was charged with punching his son at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. And in November, he was charged with a misdemeanor in Chicago for allegedly punching a McDonald’s security guard.

This week’s arrest came hours after Gordon’s alma mater, UConn, defeated San Diego State University 76-59 to win the school’s fifth NCAA championship. Gordon was on the UConn team that won the championship in 2004.

Tuesday, the day Gordon was arrested, was also his 40th birthday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
Westbound I-94 just west of Valley City, ND at 8:40 a.m. on April 5.
Snow drifts cover I-94 west of Valley City
Fargo Police are attempting to identify suspect
Fargo Police ask public for assistance in attempting to identify suspect
48 hoarded cats
48 cats rescued from Fargo hotel room, hoarded by elderly couple

Latest News

Roseville Fire Inspector Chelsea Zinc puts up barrier tape across the street from a local...
Suspect shoots 2 hostages after wounding California officer
A witness described the shooting in Mahaney Park in California.
Witness describes lots of shots during Mahaney Park shooting
Police say former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on weapons charges after he began behaving...
Ben Gordon 'acted erratic' during arrest, police say
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver...
China sanctions Reagan library, others over Tsai’s US trip