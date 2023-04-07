Elderly ND couple receive trip of a lifetime to Vegas

Cooking with Cash Wa
Elderly couple receive trip to Vegas
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two very deserving Senior Citizens received a trip of a lifetime through support from the community.

This story begins back on New Years Day when two residents living at the Evergreen Senior Living center in Dickinson, North Dakota wrote out their New Year’s resolution’s goals for 2023.

Evergreen, owned by Agemark and their Life Enrichment team went around asking each resident what some of their goals were for the year and the response was inspiring when one couple asked to go see a Minnesota Wild Game and to go to Vegas. The team discovered this was entirely possible seeing as the Wild were playing a game in Vegas and knew they needed to make this wish come true.

Agemark continues to set the bar high for senior living, breaking the stigma that once you live in Senior Living your quality of life declines. With careful planning and community support they were able to make both of these wishes come true at the same time.

The Wynn in Vegas graciously hosted and sponsored accommodations, limo transport to and from the airport, resort credits and tickets to Awakening show at their property.

Another sponsor was eager to be apart of this dream trip and gifted tickets for the MN Wild game at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. The couple had a full itinerary planned for them which included, the hockey game, The High Roller, photos with the Chippendales, Sugar Factory, room service, Fly Over, famous Wynn Buffet, VIP Lily Pad at Wynn Adults Only Pool, limo ride and even had a donation for our residents to play $100 each in a high stakes machine.

In North Dakota there are two Agemark properties, Evergreen Senior Living and CountryHouse for Memory Care. Both of their buildings have been on local news stories, local newspapers, and even out of state newspapers for other trips and activities made possible for their residents. Some include a trip to the Black Hills, Hair Ball Concert, winter sledding, waterparks, slip & slide, beer pong tournament, community events even through the pandemic. All of these adventures have been largely supported financially from the community and their love and support.

