Cats rescued from hotel preparing to find forever homes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Thursday, 48 cats were rescued from a hotel in the 1300 block of 21st Ave. Now, their getting ready to start their journey to find their forever homes.

The cats were split between the Homeward Animal Shelter on 28th Ave and CATS Cradle Shelter in Downtown Fargo.

Carol Stefonek, Co-Founder and Director of CATS Cradle, said that despite the situation, the cats are doing fairly well.

“They’re in surprisingly good shape, and they’re scared but we haven’t met any that are mean or feral so,” Stefonek said. “In spite of the situation, the cats are actually in better shape than what’s usually the norm for this type of rescue.”

Stefonek said that they’re currently in the process of checking the health status of all the animals and naming them.

Right now, she said the biggest way people can help is by donating litter and monetary donations. The most expensive part of the process to prepare the cats for adoption will be the spay and neuter process.

“Obviously it’s going to be a little bit costly because of the volume,” Stefonek said. “They need to be spayed and neutered obviously. The biggest problem in today’s world is the lack of spay/neuter and the lack of pet responsibility. You know, you take on a pet and obviously they should become a part of your family. And you should care for them the same as you would any other child. When that gets neglected and out of hand, the multiplication tables for the cat’s breeding is astronomical.”

Any potential adopters can go to the CATS Cradle website to learn more about the animals.

As of now, no charges have been pressed to the pair that had the cats, however this is an ongoing investigation so there is still a possibility of a charge of animal neglect.

CATS Cradle did confirm that the couple did take at least one cat. It was also confirmed that the pair also surrendered at least 5 cats in August of last year.

CATS Cradle wants it known as well that they are willing to pay for the spay and neuter process of the cats that the couple did take.

