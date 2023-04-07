Cooking with Cash Wa
100,000 live ladybugs released at MOA Nickelodeon Universe for Earth Month

By Ashley Brovold
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - To celebrate Earth month this year Mall of America released 100,000 ladybugs throughout the plant beds inside Nickelodeon Universe® today.

One local school and kids from a Girl Scout Troop joined in on the fun with hands on experience helping the dedicated landscaping team disperse the ladybugs into the plants.

Mall of America has been committed to this tradition honoring Earth Month for nearly 30 years. The ladybugs were released throughout thousands of live plants inside Mall of America, most of which live in Nickelodeon Universe. The ladybugs act as a natural pesticide as they eat common harmful pests found on plants such as aphids.

Fun fact: Mall of America is home to more than 30,000 live plants and trees! Some of which include a lemon tree, an orange tree, a pineapple plant, bird of paradise, shrimp plant, and many more. Next time you’re in Nickelodeon Universe, be sure to keep an eye out for some of these unique plants. Maybe you will even spot a little ladybug hard at work too!

For more details on plant information, green initiatives, and fun facts at Mall of America, please visit https://mallofamerica.com/green

