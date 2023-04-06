Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman arrested at Grand Forks stabbing

By Alix Larsen
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they arrested a woman for trespassing at the scene of a stabbing in Grand Forks.

Officials say they were called to the scene at 813 Lewis Blvd. A man had a stab wound to his arm. He was taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

A woman was detained and arrested for trespassing. She’s being held at the GFCCC. No word on if she was the one who stabbed the man.

