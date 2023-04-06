Woman arrested at Grand Forks stabbing

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they arrested a woman for trespassing at the scene of a stabbing in Grand Forks.

Officials say they were called to the scene at 813 Lewis Blvd. A man had a stab wound to his arm. He was taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

A woman was detained and arrested for trespassing. She’s being held at the GFCCC. No word on if she was the one who stabbed the man.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.