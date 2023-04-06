UND mourns the loss of Al Pearson

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota Athletics Department and hockey program mourn the loss of Al Pearson, who passed away following a 17-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 85-years-old.

For a half century, Pearson has become synonymous with UND hockey since he began organizing bus trips to watch the team play on the road. Over those 50 years, Pearson’s bus trips have helped North Dakota virtually play home games in road venues across the conference and nation in both the regular season and postseason tournaments.

“The North Dakota hockey family is saddened to hear of the passing of Al Pearson,” said UND head coach Brad Berry. “His presence and passion for our program helped elevate our amazing fan base both at home and on the road. Al positively impacted the lives of many UND hockey fans over many decades. His legacy will live on and we will always remember him now and in the future.”

His final bus ride came in the final regular season series of 2021-22, where he saw the Fighting Hawks capture a third straight Penrose Cup.

Ralph Engelstad Arena and UND honored Pearson on in January of 2023 against Minnesota Duluth, an opponent that was a common stop for his fan buses each year, by retiring his infamous white cowboy hat as a symbol of his passion and dedication to the program.

Pearson also donated to the program with the Al Pearson and Tom Ronan White Hat Scholarship Endowment, which will support UND hockey summer programs.

