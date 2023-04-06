Self-service tap bar opens in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Top Shelf Tavern is now open in West Fargo, and is hosting a grand opening on April 14.

It’s a new bar next to The Lights that offers a self-service tap system that allows customers to pour their own beer, cider, wine, and cocktails.

The owners say Top Shelf Tavern is a sophisticated, yet relaxed environment to enjoy a beverage. With 24 self-service taps, customers can try a wide variety of local and regional brews. Cheese plates will also be available.

Top Shelf Tavern is located on the southwest corner of the Northern Lights building at 2920 Sheyenne Street, #120 in West Fargo. The Grand Opening will include 30% off tabs from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and customers can enter to win gift cards.

