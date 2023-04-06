Cooking with Cash Wa
Roof collapses at Sargent County Museum in Forman, ND

Part of the Sargent County Museum collapses in Forman, ND
Part of the Sargent County Museum collapses in Forman, ND(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORMAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Clean up efforts are underway at the Sargent County Museum in Forman, ND.

Museum representatives say half of Building 3 collapsed under the weight of the snow, causing major damage to historical artifacts.

Volunteers are on site Thursday with shovels and heavy equipment, trying to get snow off the roofs of the other buildings.

Valley News Team’s Aaron Walling traveled to Forman to talk about why the museum is so important for the small community. See that story Thursday on Valley News Live at 6:00 p.m.

