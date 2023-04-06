Cooking with Cash Wa
Red River Valley SWAT to conduct training exercise tonight

Red River Swat
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley SWAT Team will be conducting a training exercise in the 1600 block of Main Avenue in Fargo Today April 6 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

SWAT Team members will be seen carrying firearms and moving around the exterior of a building; however, no live rounds will be used during the training exercise. The public can expect to hear loud noises and yelling in the area. Additionally, there will be several SWAT vehicles in the area with activated emergency lights. There is no safety concern to the public or surrounding area.

If residents have a concern or need to speak to the SWAT Team, please contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center by calling 701.451.7660 and ask to speak with one of the training facilitators at the training site.

This is a closed training exercise and is not open to members of the media or the general public.

