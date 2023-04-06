Mobile home on fire in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working a mobile home fire in South Fargo.

The call came in around 2 a.m. on Thursday, April 6 for the 700 block of Countryside Trailer Ct. St., just one block off 25th St. S.

Multiple crews are on scene and a viewer submitted the photo above showing flames coming from the home.

No other information is available at this time.

