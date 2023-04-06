Man booked in Wilkin County, facing 20 felony charges

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Dwight, North Dakota man has been booked in Wilkin County, facing 20 felony charges.

According to court documents, 49-year-old Trent Lehman is being held on charges including domestic abuse, burglary, stalking and terroristic threats. All of the charges stem from early March.

Cass County court papers also show he violated three protection orders around the same time frame.

His bail is set at $50,000 with conditions and $100,000 without.

