Man booked in Wilkin County, facing 20 felony charges

Charges include domestic abuse, burglary, stalking and terroristic threats.
Trent Lehman
Trent Lehman(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Dwight, North Dakota man has been booked in Wilkin County, facing 20 felony charges.

According to court documents, 49-year-old Trent Lehman is being held on charges including domestic abuse, burglary, stalking and terroristic threats. All of the charges stem from early March.

Cass County court papers also show he violated three protection orders around the same time frame.

His bail is set at $50,000 with conditions and $100,000 without.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

