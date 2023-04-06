Lawmakers, Burgum seek to make ND most military-friendly state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - April is the “Month of the Military Child” in North Dakota after Governor Burgum signed a proclamation to make it so this afternoon.

Busloads of kids from the Minot Air Force Base traveled to Bismarck today for the bill signing. And by the sounds of it, they had a good time.

Children of military families are no strangers to moving around.

“I was in Indiana, then I was in Ohio, then Colorado, then Louisiana, then England, now here, and then we’re going to Texas,” said Luciana Mason from Minot.

“I’ve gone from Louisiana, Chicago and then North Dakota, and then Virginia and then North Dakota again, so I’ve been here two times,” said David Maginness from Minot.

With all that travel, it can be tough to focus on schoolwork. Hence the signing of HB 1132, which allows K-12 students in military families to begin a semester virtually or complete a semester virtually.

“In the end of the day, what matters is the well-being of children and families,” said Governor Doug Burgum, R-North Dakota.

All these kids need to be looked after when their parents are at work. And with SB 2182, childcare providers who are already licensed and registered with the Department of Defense don’t need to apply for a separate state licensure requirement.

“Considering the shortage of childcare we’re experiencing, this is a win for both our military bases and our state,” said Major General Al Dohrmann, Adjutant General of the North Dakota National Guard.

Military families say they feel supported in North Dakota.

“The sacrifices we do make can be a little unique to our families, so it means a lot that that’s understood,” said Lisa Elijah of Mandan.

A sentiment shared by young people.

“I love North Dakota,” said David Maginness.

Making the most of their time in the Peace Garden State...

This isn’t the only bill that would make life easier for military members in North Dakota. Last month, Burgum signed a bill to exempt military pay from state income tax for active-duty National Guard members.

