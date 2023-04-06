Cooking with Cash Wa
Indie horror film LOON! premiers at the Fargo Theatre

LOON! by filmmakers Kale Eickhof and Charles Eickhof
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The creators say it’s a horror movie for lake people, by lake people. A northern Minnesota lake seems peaceful until a series of bizarre attacks by loons.

Cousin filmmakers and Crookston natives, Kale and Charles Eickhof, made the movie for people who love the lakes and Minnesota’s state bird. They say to get ready to scream and laugh in terror as the indie film premiers at The Historic Fargo Theatre.

The film is showing in downtown Fargo on Friday, April 7 at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. You can watch the official movie trailer below.

