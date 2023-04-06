Indie horror film LOON! premiers at the Fargo Theatre

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The creators say it’s a horror movie for lake people, by lake people. A northern Minnesota lake seems peaceful until a series of bizarre attacks by loons.

Cousin filmmakers and Crookston natives, Kale and Charles Eickhof, made the movie for people who love the lakes and Minnesota’s state bird. They say to get ready to scream and laugh in terror as the indie film premiers at The Historic Fargo Theatre.

The film is showing in downtown Fargo on Friday, April 7 at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. You can watch the official movie trailer below.

