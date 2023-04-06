Cooking with Cash Wa
I-94 reopens in phases

Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit 67 to Chamberlain.(MGN Online)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The NDDOT and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened I-94 lanes from Bismarck to Jamestown.

Eastbound lanes from Jamestown to Fargo are back, as well as westbound lanes from Jamestown to Bismarck. Westbound lanes from Jamestown to Fargo will reopen later this afternoon. Officials say driving around the closure gates could delay the openings.

Officials say motorists should be warned the secondary highways are still blocked or impassable because of the snow. Travelers may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to make it out safely.

