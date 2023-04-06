I-94 reopens in phases

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The NDDOT and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened I-94 lanes from Bismarck to Jamestown.

Eastbound lanes from Jamestown to Fargo are back, as well as westbound lanes from Jamestown to Bismarck. Westbound lanes from Jamestown to Fargo will reopen later this afternoon. Officials say driving around the closure gates could delay the openings.

Officials say motorists should be warned the secondary highways are still blocked or impassable because of the snow. Travelers may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to make it out safely.

