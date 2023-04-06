High wind speeds cause concerns on rural highways after blizzard

Moorhead, M.N. (Valley News Live) - After an interesting April blizzard, Minnesota officials are working hard to clear the roads.

Clay County Sheriff, Mark Empting, said one of the factors that makes clean up so difficult after a big storm, especially in rural areas, is the wind.

“The county highway department has been trying to clear the roads as quick as they can but obviously the wind is causing a little bit of a problem with that,” Empting said.

The high speed of the wind causes snow drifts, and a lack of visibility. Empting said in some areas, you may not even be able to tell if you’re on the road.

“The other thing to be cautious of is where the road ends and where the ditch starts especially if you meet another vehicle on the road,” Empting said. “You can’t tell where the road is at sometimes out there.”

Minnesota State Trooper Jesse Grabow said that unfortunately this isn’t something that’s uncommon for the area, but it still can be hard to work around.

“Well that’s just it when it comes to the red river valley that’s some of our biggest issues is dealing with the wind I mean when things start to clear up and let up as far as maybe you don’t have the snow or that other precipitation, you are going to deal with the wind that’s going to take that light fluffy snow that’s not stuck to the ground and that does cause issues with visibility,” Grabow said.

The high wind speeds and the lack of visibilty leads to the perfect storm. Which is why Grabow is encouraging everyone to slow down and take it easy, especially if you see officials working.

“Try to move over when you see those flashing flights out there and if you can’t move over, at least slow down,” Grabow said.

And Empting agrees.

“If it’s an absolute must to travel, make sure you’re slowing down,” Empting said. “You’re gonna get to where you need to go, you just need to drive slow and use caution on the roads.”

