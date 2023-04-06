Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

High wind speeds cause concerns on rural highways after blizzard

Snow on a MN HWY
Snow on a MN HWY(KVLY)
By Zoe Jones
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moorhead, M.N. (Valley News Live) - After an interesting April blizzard, Minnesota officials are working hard to clear the roads.

Clay County Sheriff, Mark Empting, said one of the factors that makes clean up so difficult after a big storm, especially in rural areas, is the wind.

“The county highway department has been trying to clear the roads as quick as they can but obviously the wind is causing a little bit of a problem with that,” Empting said.

The high speed of the wind causes snow drifts, and a lack of visibility. Empting said in some areas, you may not even be able to tell if you’re on the road.

“The other thing to be cautious of is where the road ends and where the ditch starts especially if you meet another vehicle on the road,” Empting said. “You can’t tell where the road is at sometimes out there.”

Minnesota State Trooper Jesse Grabow said that unfortunately this isn’t something that’s uncommon for the area, but it still can be hard to work around.

“Well that’s just it when it comes to the red river valley that’s some of our biggest issues is dealing with the wind I mean when things start to clear up and let up as far as maybe you don’t have the snow or that other precipitation, you are going to deal with the wind that’s going to take that light fluffy snow that’s not stuck to the ground and that does cause issues with visibility,” Grabow said.

The high wind speeds and the lack of visibilty leads to the perfect storm. Which is why Grabow is encouraging everyone to slow down and take it easy, especially if you see officials working.

“Try to move over when you see those flashing flights out there and if you can’t move over, at least slow down,” Grabow said.

And Empting agrees.

“If it’s an absolute must to travel, make sure you’re slowing down,” Empting said. “You’re gonna get to where you need to go, you just need to drive slow and use caution on the roads.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock graphic
Two children killed in rollover crash
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
Road Conditions
File graphic of an ambulance.
Two boys die in train vs. pickup crash
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Latest News

Gray Television Minnesota Statehouse reporter Quinn Gorham sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with...
EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Walz talks budget, taxes, and more in sit-down interview
Fargo Police are attempting to identify suspect
Fargo Police ask public for assistance in attempting to identify suspect
"A high-definition ultrasound video… showing the development of the brain, heart, sex organs,...
ND Legislature votes to mandate fetal development video for public school students
ND House says ‘no’ to studying vaccines