Gun Sense and Safety Rally at Concordia College

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Concordia College students, and the Minnesota chapter of Moms Demand Action and Giffords, are mobilizing to urge lawmakers to take immediate action on gun safety.

On Thursday, April 6 at 3:30 p.m., the Concordia College Student Government Association will lead a gun sense and safety rally on campus to kick off a week of action. Speakers include university student leadership, gun violence survivors, and volunteers with the Minnesota chapter of Moms Demand Action.

The groups will have a table set up where students can sign letters to Senator Rob Kupec, urging him to support gun safety bills currently moving through the Minnesota legislature.

The Minnesota Senate has advanced Senate File 1116, which is a bill to require background checks on all handgun and semiautomatic military-style assault weapon purchases, and Senate File 1117, which allows loved ones and law enforcement to petition a court to temporarily restrict access to firearms by those deemed dangerous to themselves and others. The bills now head to the Senate Finance committee.

The rally is happening in the atrium of the Knutson Campus Center on the Concordia College campus in Moorhead.

