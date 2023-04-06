Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Gov. Noem threatens legal action against Biden Administration over proposed Title IX changes

On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that South Dakota will “see [President Biden] in...
On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that South Dakota will “see [President Biden] in court” over the administration’s proposed changes to Title IX, which protects opportunities for women in sports.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that South Dakota will “see [President Biden] in court” over the administration’s proposed changes to Title IX, which protects opportunities for women in sports.

The full tweet reads, “South Dakota will not allow this to stand. We will lead. We will defend our laws. Only girls will play girls’ sports. President Biden, we’ll see you in court.”

Last year, the Governor signed the toughest bill in the nation to protect girls’ sports and penned a letter co-signed by 15 Republican governors urging the Biden Administration not to go forward with the reimagining of Title IX.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
Westbound I-94 just west of Valley City, ND at 8:40 a.m. on April 5.
Snow drifts cover I-94 west of Valley City
Fargo Police are attempting to identify suspect
Fargo Police ask public for assistance in attempting to identify suspect
48 hoarded cats
48 cats rescued from Fargo hotel room, hoarded by elderly couple

Latest News

The price of food overall has increased 9.5%, according to the USDA. The same organization is...
Ag profits could decrease this year, says USDA
Structure fire in Midland
Structure Fire at R&J Arena
Kindred Fire
“Words don’t say enough,”: Kindred family thanks community for help after house fire
6:00PM News April 6- Part 2
6:00PM News April 6- Part 2