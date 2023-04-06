Gov. Noem threatens legal action against Biden Administration over proposed Title IX changes

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that South Dakota will “see [President Biden] in court” over the administration’s proposed changes to Title IX, which protects opportunities for women in sports.

The full tweet reads, “South Dakota will not allow this to stand. We will lead. We will defend our laws. Only girls will play girls’ sports. President Biden, we’ll see you in court.”

Last year, the Governor signed the toughest bill in the nation to protect girls’ sports and penned a letter co-signed by 15 Republican governors urging the Biden Administration not to go forward with the reimagining of Title IX.

