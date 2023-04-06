Fargo Police ask public for assistance in attempting to identify suspect

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a credit card fraud incident.

The male seen in the picture used a stolen credit card to make several purchases at a local business.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FPD Criminal Investigations Division at 701-241-1524. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

