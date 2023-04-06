Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Police ask public for assistance in attempting to identify suspect

Fargo Police are attempting to identify suspect
Fargo Police are attempting to identify suspect(Fargo Police Department)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a credit card fraud incident.

The male seen in the picture used a stolen credit card to make several purchases at a local business.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FPD Criminal Investigations Division at 701-241-1524. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock graphic
Two children killed in rollover crash
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
Road Conditions
File graphic of an ambulance.
Two boys die in train vs. pickup crash
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Latest News

Snow on a MN HWY
High wind speeds cause concerns on rural highways after blizzard
Gray Television Minnesota Statehouse reporter Quinn Gorham sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with...
EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Walz talks budget, taxes, and more in sit-down interview
"A high-definition ultrasound video… showing the development of the brain, heart, sex organs,...
ND Legislature votes to mandate fetal development video for public school students
ND House says ‘no’ to studying vaccines