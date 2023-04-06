Cyber security education implemented into North Dakota coursework

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill from lawmakers signed in March mandates students K-12 to take cyber security curriculum. Your News Leader spoke with the faculty of Bismarck Public Schools to see how computer science and cyber security classes will be implemented in the following years.

A car simulator tool is one device used in BPS elementary schools to help teach basic coding skills.

“All students need to have a basic understanding of these practices to be successful in the world that we live in. The technology and the digital footprint that we’re leaving is only going to increase over time, not decrease,” said Misti Frink, library media coordinator.

Many students already get a basic level of computer science and cybersecurity. Principal Steve Madler said their school is excited to prepare students for the ever-increasing number of technology careers.

“And when you think about all of the jobs that are out there, so many jobs are going to require some level of I-T understanding,” said Madler.

BPS has a “Common Sense Media Curriculum” on its website, which can be used as a resource for parents and students.

“When we think about digital literacy, we need to teach kids how to protect themselves and be safe and consume that information safely online,” said Frink.

Century High School already has a plethora of computer science classes like coding and cyber security.

“As far as the integration plan, what we would look at is, where is the best place in our curriculum from a secondary level and when we talk about secondary level, you know, some of the topics probably need to be introduced in the middle school,” said Madler.

Local schools will develop plans with decision-makers, and EduTech, a division of North Dakota Information Technology.

North Dakota was the first state to approve legislation requiring cybersecurity education from kindergarten through 12th grade.

