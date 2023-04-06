Cleaning up in the Cold Today

THURSDAY:

Some places may see the scattered snow showers through Thursday morning.

Conditions gradually improve into Thursday, but it will still be gusty for the first part of the day in the northeast.

Thursday will have some snow lingering in our northeastern counties. This snow will be light and scattered, but could still cause low visibility as we will have a stiff breeze out of the northwest.

However, by the afternoon, we should have partly cloudy or even clear skies. We will start the day in the single digits and teens, but we will end the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: To end this week, we will have temperatures that continue to be below average. Thanks to the clear skies and northwest wind, we will see temperatures a bit chillier to start the day on Friday. Widespread single digits are expected. We will warm-up nicely, though. By the afternoon, a lot of the area will be above freezing.

SATURDAY - EASTER SUNDAY: Our weekend looks nice and mild from where we’ve been, yet still below average. There may be a sprinkle or two east, but most will be under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures overnight on both days will be in the 20s for most. Both Saturday and Sunday, we will warm up to around 40 by the afternoon!

TUESDAY - SUNDAY: Next week is looking much warmer. We will have mostly sunny skies all week. Morning lows will be in the 20s and low 30s each night, while highs will be in the 40s for most or near 50 for some. Heading into the weekend, some overnight lows may be above freezing, which could mean continued snowmelt overnight. As far as moisture in the extended forecast, we are watching the potential for some rain showers and a bit of freezing rain mainly Wednesday through Friday, perhaps Saturday.

NOTE: The daily, warmer temperatures means the beginning of flood-related snowmelt and river runoff. The recent major snowfall pushes the flood risk higher into the forecast ranges. We will be here for you as we approach the impending flood season.

