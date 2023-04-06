Cigar bars bill goes to Burgum’s desk

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You can’t smoke indoors in North Dakota. Whether that will change is up to the Governor.

Both chambers of the Legislature have approved HB 1229, which would exempt cigar lounges from the state’s anti-smoking laws.

Governor Burgum hasn’t indicated how he’ll act on the bill, but if he vetoes it, both chambers would have to muster up a two-thirds majority to overturn it.

It passed the Senate by only three votes.

