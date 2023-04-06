Another Shot of Snow to Round Out the Week

TONIGHT - FRIDAY:

Tonight, will be quiet and cold. Temperatures for many overnight and into tomorrow morning drop into the single digits before warming up a few more degrees while a small disturbance approaches the valley from the west. This could be happening right doing the morning drive, causing lowered visibility and a coating of snow on some roads. Any snow will move east by late afternoon/evening. Accumulation could be up to a couple of inches. Check out the snowfall forecast in the Maps section of our website below.

To end this week, we will have temperatures that continue to be below average. After a cool and snowy (for some) morning, temperatures rebound into the upper 20s west to mid 30s east in the trees of Minnesota.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SATURDAY - EASTER SUNDAY: Our weekend looks nice and mild from where we’ve been, yet still below average. There may be a sprinkle or two east, but most will be under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures overnight on both days will be in the 20s for most. Both Saturday and Sunday, we will warm up to around 40 by the afternoon!

TUESDAY - SUNDAY: Next week is looking much warmer. We will have mostly sunny skies all week. Morning lows will be in the 20s and low 30s each night, while highs will be in the 40s for most or near 50 for some. Heading into the weekend, some overnight lows may be above freezing, which could mean continued snowmelt overnight. As far as moisture in the extended forecast, we are watching the potential for some rain showers and a bit of freezing rain mainly Wednesday through Friday, perhaps Saturday.

NOTE: The daily, warmer temperatures means the beginning of flood-related snowmelt and river runoff. The recent major snowfall pushes the flood risk higher into the forecast ranges. We will be here for you as we approach the impending flood season.

