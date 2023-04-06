Cooking with Cash Wa
48 cats rescued from Fargo hotel room, hoarded by elderly couple

By Alix Larsen
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police says 48 cats were rescued from a hotel room in the 1300 block of 21st Ave. S this morning. The Baymont is located at 1340 21st Ave. S.

The cats were being hoarded by an elderly couple living in one of the rooms. Officials say management originally thought there were 20 cats. Yesterday, the hotel requested the couple leave immediately, but a deal was made to let the cats stay in the room for another day.

This morning, FPD’s Community Service Officer, as well as Homeward Animal Shelter staff got together to prepare resources to rescue the cats and have them taken to be medically evaluated. Officials say when they got into the hotel room, they realized there were much more than 20. After several hours, they were able to get all 48 cats out and taken to the pound to be medically evaluated.

After staff address medical concerns, the felines will be placed in area shelters to start the adoption process. Officials say several shelters will be involved in finding new homes for the cats.

