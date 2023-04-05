Williston community reacts to four students killed in two separate crashes

WILLISTON, N.D. (Valley News Live/KUMV) - The community of Williston, ND is reacting after a pair of vehicle accidents resulted in the tragic deaths of four Williston teenagers.

One crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Monday near Springbrook when an Amtrak train collided with a pickup truck. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the vehicle didn’t stop for the train at a crossing. The 17-year-old and 15-year-old passengers were killed, while the 17-year-old driver is in critical condition.

The other accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday when troopers say a 34-year-old woman lost control of her pickup truck on Highway 2 in Ward County due to icy conditions. All three people in the vehicle were ejected. The 12 and 13-year-old passengers were both killed, one who was hit by a semi after the rollover. The driver is in serious condition.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by this terrible tragedy. Our Resource Officers are at the schools and have been instructed to do whatever they can to comfort those affected by this tragedy. We will do whatever we can to support those families, as well as the residents of the city of Williston that are going through this tragedy. We will get through this together because that’s what Williston does. We are a strong community, and we band together to support each other, and that’s what we’re going to do. As we have more details, we will make sure the public is informed in a timely manner to avoid any rumors or speculation,” said Williston Mayor Howard Klug in a statement.

“The Williston Police Department would like to offer our deepest condolences to the families and to those affected by both tragedies… The Williston Police Department with the help of our community will pull together any resources necessary to assist during these difficult times,” said Dave Peterson, Williston Police Department Chief.

Williston Basin School District Superintendent Richard Faidley said the teens attended Bakken Elementary and Williston High School.

“Please continue to keep the family, friends, teachers, and classmates in your thoughts as they cope with this loss. As we respect the privacy of the families, we wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to all of our student’s loved ones. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts in the coming days as we join them in mourning the tragic loss of members of our Coyote family. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for help. Our counselors are here to comfort and support you and will be offering on-campus counseling services over the next several days to students who may need assistance. During this terribly difficult time, we are filled with compassion and sympathy for our entire Williston Basin School District #7 family,” said Faidley in a statement.

