Volunteers Needed at Sandbag Cass Operation

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Sandbag Cass operation is officially calling for volunteers to assist with filling sandbags to help flood fight efforts throughout Cass County.

The Sandbag Cass operation is located at the Cass County Highway Department at 1201 Main Avenue W. in West Fargo near the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

Volunteers will be needed for shifts from Tuesday, April 11th until Wednesday, April 19th. Shifts usually last between two and three hours.

Any individual interested in volunteering can provide information and sign up at www.casscountynd.gov/volunteer or call Public Information Coordinator Catlin Solum at (701) 241-5794.

For general flood related questions, please call the Cass County Flood Hotline at (701) 241-8000.

