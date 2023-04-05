Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Volunteers Needed at Sandbag Cass Operation

Volunteers are needed to help fill sandbags
Filling sandbags in Cass County, ND.
Filling sandbags in Cass County, ND.(Valley News Live)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Sandbag Cass operation is officially calling for volunteers to assist with filling sandbags to help flood fight efforts throughout Cass County.

The Sandbag Cass operation is located at the Cass County Highway Department at 1201 Main Avenue W. in West Fargo near the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

Volunteers will be needed for shifts from Tuesday, April 11th until Wednesday, April 19th. Shifts usually last between two and three hours.

Any individual interested in volunteering can provide information and sign up at www.casscountynd.gov/volunteer or call Public Information Coordinator Catlin Solum at (701) 241-5794.

For general flood related questions, please call the Cass County Flood Hotline at (701) 241-8000.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock graphic
Two children killed in rollover crash
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
File graphic of an ambulance.
Two boys die in train vs. pickup crash
Road Conditions
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Latest News

Lil Wayne Postponed
Thursday’s Lil Wayne concert postponed until May 21st
The Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum Announces Future Museum Site in Urban Plains Development
The Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum Announces Future Site
Snow drifting over a Clay County road on April 5.
Difficult travel reported in rural Clay County
Westbound I-94 just west of Valley City, ND at 8:40 a.m. on April 5.
Snow drifts cover I-94 west of Valley City