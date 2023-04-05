Vehicle hits teen on icy roads, victim seriously injured

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A teenager is seriously hurt after authorities say they were hit by a vehicle.

Officers say on Wednesday, April 5 around 2 a.m., they responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash along McKay Ave. near 10th Ave. E. in Alexandria.

Authorities say 19-year-old Mason Swonger of Alexandria was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries, their current condition is unknown.

The driver of the vehicle, 63-year-old Gary Aakre of Alexandria, was not hurt.

The report says roads were extremely icy and visibility was low at the time of the crash.

