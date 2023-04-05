Thursday’s Lil Wayne concert postponed until May 21st

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Scheels Arena announced today that the Lil Wayne concert scheduled for tomorrow April 6, has been postponed.

The arena said they made the decision out of an abundance of caution due to current weather conditions in Fargo.

Lil Wayne will still make a stop in Fargo on May 21, to make up the show. If you already bought tickets they will still be valid for the May show.

Although one concert has been cancelled another is planning to proceed. The Red Hot Chili Peppers are still planning to perform at Fargodome on Thursday night.

