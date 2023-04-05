Stutsman County emergency manager tackles winter with humor

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) – We can’t change the weather, so why not have a little fun with it?

That’s the mindset of Stutsman County’s emergency manager as he delivers information residents need to know, in a pretty creative way.

Meet Bobby the stickman. He’s the face of the Stutsman County Facebook page.

“Bobby will always make an appearance where very important information is needed,” explained Andrew Kirking, Stutsman County emergency manager. It’s his job to keep residents safe and informed. Lately, his best platform for doing that has been Facebook.

“What do you and I do on Facebook? We scroll and scroll, save recipes and pictures, and then, ‘Oh my goodness! Here’s this silly cartoon giving me information.’ It makes them stop for just a second and it gives them time to get to the grocery store or prepare how they need to,” he said.

Kirking is quick to point out that he isn’t an artist.

“There’s a reason they’re stickmen,” Kirking laughed.

But those stickmen have become internet famous.

“It took on a life of its own! We’ve got followers from Texas, we get people from the East Coast,” he said.

A post from earlier this week has been seen more than 60,000 times.

“I took a picture of a pool noodle and drew a stick figure,” Kirking said, shaking his head at how popular that post was.

For Kirking, it’s simple: meet the people where they are. Right now, that just happens to be Facebook.

“I want the biggest soapbox I can get. Hopefully, I’m giving them good preparedness information,” he said.

And at the same time, he’s also bringing a smile to people’s faces during one of the longest winters ever.

So where did the name Bobby come from? Kirking says Bobby the Stickman is named after a man named Jeff Stustman who lives on the East Coast and follows the Stustman County Page. He called the stickman Bobby in a comment and the name has stuck.

If you’d like to keep up with Bobby’s adventures, just follow Stustman County on Facebook.

