Spring Cleanup Week is one month away

(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - While many are stuck at home because of blizzard conditions, or shoveling out driveways and sidewalks, it may be the perfect time to do some spring cleaning ahead of area city Cleanup Weeks.

Furniture, household goods, and appliances will be collected at the curbs of single-family homes in Moorhead in early May. Cleanup Days will be on your scheduled garbage day, opposite of your recycling week.

If you are on A Week Recycling (red), your Cleanup Day will be on your garbage day the week of May 1-5. If you are on B Week Recycling (blue), your Cleanup Day will be on your garbage day the week of May 8-12.

Pick-up in Oakport will be on recycling day the week of May 16. Apartments are not eligible for curbside pickup, but all residents may bring excess garbage to the Resource Recovery Center, free of charge with proof of residency.

For more information, or to figure out when your Cleanup Day is, click on the Cleanup Days link or call 218-299-5347 from 8:00 a.m.-noon or 218-299-5465 from noon-3:30 p.m.

Fargo’s Cleanup Weeks are also happening May 1-5 and May 8-12, following the recycling collection schedule. Debris will be collected on your scheduled recycling day. Click here for more information about Fargo’s Cleanup Weeks.

