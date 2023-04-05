Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP fundraising dinner, March 16, 2023, in Keene, N.H.(AP)
By The Associated Press and JILL COLVIN and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a judge’s order compelling him to testify in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The decision sets the stage for a possible appearance by Pence in the coming weeks before a federal grand jury.

Pence was subpoenaed months ago by the special counsel investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to undo the election results before the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Lawyers for Trump objected to the subpoena on executive privilege grounds, but a federal judge in Washington last week rejected those arguments, forcing Pence to testify. U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg did give Pence a win by accepting arguments by Pence’s lawyers that, for constitutional reasons, he could not be questioned about his actions on Jan. 6.

___

Colvin reported from New York.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock graphic
Two children killed in rollover crash
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
File graphic of an ambulance.
Two boys die in train vs. pickup crash
Road Conditions
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Latest News

Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 5 at day care center in Brazil
FILE – “Operation Cookie Monster,” the effort by law enforcement agencies in 17 countries,...
Global takedown of cybercriminals behind malware operation
Fargo Air Museum Hosts Meet & Greet for two Local Authors
Snow removal in S. Fargo
Local snow removal crews hope April blizzard is the last of the season
DQ gift card purchase to pay it forward
Dairy Queen customer pays it forward in honor of mother