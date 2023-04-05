Cooking with Cash Wa
ND Legislature votes to mandate fetal development video for public school students

"A high-definition ultrasound video… showing the development of the brain, heart, sex organs,...
"A high-definition ultrasound video… showing the development of the brain, heart, sex organs, and other vital organs in early fetal development.”(Live Action)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the central tenets of the pro-life movement is that life begins at conception. And that’s something lawmakers in North Dakota want to instill in the minds of young people.

The House of Representatives voted to advance House Bill 1265, which requires K-12 schools to show a video at least three minutes long of “a high-definition ultrasound video… showing the development of the brain, heart, sex organs, and other vital organs in early fetal development.”

It passed both chambers with veto-proof majorities and now heads to the governor’s desk.

