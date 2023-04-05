Local snow removal crews hope April blizzard is the last of the season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Although this week’s winter storm is beginning to dwindle, clean up crews across the Valley say their work isn’t done yet.

Sleep has been minimal for most snow crews, not only this week, but for the last five months.

“It’s been a pretty constant run this winter. And it’s honestly time for it to be over,” Eric Jia with Glacier Snow Management laughed.

Glacier’s crews aren’t in charge of keeping the streets clean, instead, they help make sure clinics, big stores like Scheels, as well as school and apartment parking lots are clear.

In his five years pushing snow, Jia says this winter has been the busiest as it seemed Mother Nature brought several back to back small snow events. Glacier’s COO Jeremy Lindstrom says he agrees, and added the most challenging part of this winter was the fact many of the storms came overnight.

“We’ll get out and everything won’t be clean by the time everyone comes to work because it was a late storm. They’re all wondering what you were doing all night,” Lindstrom said.

Both men say while their priority since Tuesday evening has solely been to keep things open, their focus shifts to what they call a “final final” Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“We back check all of the parking spots we can, square off every corner, touch up every curb line and make the lot look as perfect as we can,” Jia said.

Jia and Lindstrom say they’ll shift into hauling snow for about the next week or so, as most parking lots are running out of room for all of the snow.

Both say they are hopeful this is their last job of the winter. Lindstrom says snow removal is only a part-time job for most of his guys, as some are farmers who are itching to get into the fields soon.

“We’re ready to move on,” Lindstrom laughed.

