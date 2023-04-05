Hoeven holds flood meeting with National Weather Service, Army Corps & Bismarck-Mandan leaders

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Senator John Hoeven held a meeting today with city, county and federal authorities to prepare for potential spring flooding in Burleigh and Morton counties.

The senator received an update on the latest forecast from the National Weather Service and discussed disaster and first responder preparations being made in the region. Hoeven ended the meeting to help ensure coordination across all levels of government in order to protect homes and businesses.

Participants included Bismarck City Commissioner Greg Zenker, Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling, Burleigh County Emergency Management Director Mary Senger and representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service, among others.

“The Bismarck-Mandan region has experienced historic levels of snowfall this winter, which means we need to be prepared for an increased risk of flooding,” said Hoeven. “This meeting is about establishing clear communication and coordination between all of the various government agencies. Doing so will ensure that we can effectively respond to flooding and protect this region’s residents, while increasing the public’s awareness of the emergency resources that are in place.”

