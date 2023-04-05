Cooking with Cash Wa
Hauling road to Mt. Fargo too muddy as snow removal moved to alternate locations

Fargo Public Works is plowing even more snow.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to the City of Fargo’s Public Works, the hauling road to Mt. Fargo is inaccessible. This means snow removal will be moved to alternate locations in town.

”Mount Fargo won’t be growing anymore this time. We’ve actually haven’t been able to get into the site with the warmer temperatures our hauling road is all mud and rutted up.” said Paul Fiechtner, the services manager of Public Works.

However, this isn’t normal for them. Normally when the road warms up the heavy vehicles can’t get to the snow dump area. The two alternate locations are off 44th Ave. S. and in the area of 3rd Ave. and 45th St. S.

While they are clearing off the roads, they are asking people to move their cars off the side of streets.

”Just gives the plow operator more room so he can go through and plow down the street and not to have things to go around. Essentially he’s just more efficient and able to do the job well.” said Fiechtner.

Public Works said the most recent measure of Mt. Fargo was at 70 feet.

