FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow Showers Continue Tonight

TONIGHT - THURSDAY:

Through the remainder of the evening, we will still have scattered bands of snow. Repetitive or stalled snow bands may add another couple inches of accumulation! Some places northeast may see the scattered snow showers through Thursday morning.

Winds tonight remain strong and gusty with ground blizzard/drifting with gusts over 40 mph at times. Conditions gradually improve into Thursday, but it will still be gusty.

Thursday will have some snow lingering in our northwestern counties. This snow will be light and scattered, but could still cause low visibility as we will have a stiff breeze out of the northwest.

However, by the afternoon, we should have partly cloudy or even clear skies. We will start the day in the single digits and teens, but we will end the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: To end this week, we will have temperatures that continue to be below average. Thanks to the clear skies and northwest wind, we will see temperatures a bit chillier to start the day on Friday. Temps will be in the single digits and teens, but a few degrees cooler than on Friday. We will warm-up nicely, though. By the afternoon, a lot of the area will be above freezing. This means that our snowmelt and river runoff is delayed further.

SATURDAY - EASTER SUNDAY: Our weekend looks nice and warm. We have a chance for some spotty rain showers on Sunday. Temperatures on overnight on both days will be in the 20s for most. Both days, we will warm up to around 40 by the afternoon despite cloudy skies on Sunday.

TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Next week is looking much warmer. We will have mostly sunny skies all week. Morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s each night, while highs will be in the 40s or even 50s for most.

NOTE: The daily, warmer temperatures means the beginning of flood-related snowmelt and river runoff. The recent major snowfall pushes the flood risk higher into the forecast ranges. We will be here for you as we approach the impending flood season.

