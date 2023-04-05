FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Bands of Heavy Snow Continue

MORNING CURRENTS:

This morning we are dealing with areas of heavy snow. Overnight we saw multiple areas of very heavy snow move through the lengths of the red River Valley. The heaviest of the snow is moving through the Northern Minnesota region. There are early signs of the snow beginning to wind down as the system begins its slow exit. Though the snow is starting to taper off, it is still heavy in places and will take its time to completely dissipate.

Visibility all across the area is extremely limited. Most places currently have visibility of under 5.0 miles. Many places have visibilities of under 2 miles even. Travel should be avoided throughout the day thanks to these very low visibilities and slick roads. If travel is necessary, extreme caution should be taken.

Most places are seeing wind speed in the 15-25 mph range. The winds are out of the north west, and will increase throughout the morning and afternoon. Even though the snow will become increasingly scattered through the afternoon, blowing snow will continue to cause issue thanks to the very strong winds.

Temperatures are currently in the 20s for most, though there are plenty of locations with temperatures in the teens, particularly in the west.

IMPACTS:

This system has the potential to be the most impactful winter that we have seen all winter. Most of the area will receive more that 8″ of snow. Many places could receive 1 - 1.5 FEET of snow, and some places could see up to 2 feet or even a bit more than that. A detail snow potential map can be found below under the “Weather Headline” title. Winds will be shifting northwesterly by Wednesday with even stronger gusts 35+ mph up to 50 mph. Widespread blizzard potential with significant drifting impacts through Wednesday.

As a result of this much snow and the strong winds, we will have significant region-wide travel disruptions, both on the ground and in the air. Emergency vehicles will need all of the space they can get if/when needed, so avoid travel if you don’t absolutely need to be on the roadways, even in town! Road closures are in place until further notice across the region. Drivers may become stranded if they try to venture out, especially outside of town into more open areas. Check road conditions if you absolutely must travel.

We could see potential power outages, snow drifts over 12 feet high (against structures like homes, buildings, fences), long lasting blizzard conditions. All of these impacts will become dangerous to people, pets, and livestock across the area. Heavy snow load on rooftops may be an issue.

Bottom line, continue to take this storm seriously.

WEDNESDAY:

By morning, the main areas of heavy snow will be impacting Northwestern Minnesota and into the northern Valley. Many area highways are CLOSED with most of the rest of our region under a No Travel Advisory. Winds will continue to be in the 30 mph range with gusts nearing 50 mph. Further to the south, near the North Dakota-South Dakota border, the snow will be much lighter. In the south, the snow from the storm will be beginning to end as the system continues to the north and east into Canada. However, the strong wind will continue to cause trouble!

By lunchtime, the snow will be wrapping up in the south. In the north though, the snow will continue. It won’t be as strong as it had been through much of the day on Tuesday. Bands of snow will continue - some may again be heavy at times or stall in one area for a while. The winds will still be as strong or stronger at that point as well. Travel will still be extremely difficult to impossible.

Through the remainder of the evening, we will still have scattered flakes in the south. In the north it will start to break up there as well thanks to the system moving out of the area. Some places northeast may see the scattered snow showers through Thursday morning. Winds gradually improve into Thursday, but it will still be gusty.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: To end this week, we will have temperatures that continue to be below average. Thursday will have some snow lingering in our northwestern counties. This snow will be light and scattered, but could still cause low visibility as we will have a stiff breeze out of the northwest. However, by the afternoon, we should have partly cloudy or even clear skies. We will start the day in the single digits and teens, but we will end the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Thanks to the clear skies and northwest wind, we will see temperatures a bit chillier to start the day on Friday. Temps will be in the single digits and teens, but a few degrees cooler than on Friday. We will warm-up nicely, though. By the afternoon, a lot of the area will be above freezing. This means that our snowmelt and river runoff is delayed further.

SATURDAY - EASTER SUNDAY: Our weekend looks nice and warm. We have a chance for some spotty rain showers on Sunday. Temperatures on overnight on both days will be in the 20s for most. Both days, we will warm up to around 40 by the afternoon despite cloudy skies on Sunday.

TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Next week is looking much warmer. We will have mostly sunny skies all week. Morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s each night, while highs will be in the 40s or even 50s for most.

NOTE: The daily, warmer temperatures means the beginning of flood-related snowmelt and river runoff. The recent major snowfall pushes the flood risk higher into the forecast ranges. We will be here for you as we approach the impending flood season.

