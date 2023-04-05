The Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum Announces Future Site

Cooking with Cash Wa
The Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum Announces Future Museum Site in Urban Plains Development
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum (FMSM), a year-round regional destination where community members and visitors can engage in STEM-based experiences, is excited to announce the future site of the Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum in the south Fargo Urban Plains Development. After receiving a generous land donation from Brandt Holdings Co., the Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum will move forward with a planned 63,500 square foot museum, located at the intersection of Seter Parkway and 31st Ave S, southwest of Scheels Arena.

Josey Balenger, Executive Director of the Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum stated, “We are overjoyed to finally be able to share the location of the future museum at Urban Plains!” She adds, “On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors, we are humbled and thankful to Brandt Holdings for this incredible gift. This anchors the foundation for the success of the Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum. We are excited to start this journey with generous partners and we’re looking forward to seeing the Urban Plains development grow into a one-of-a-kind destination neighborhood for the FM community.”

The Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum is projected to open to the community in early 2027.

