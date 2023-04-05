Fargo Microsoft to host Marketplace for Kids Technology Education Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of eager young kids and volunteers are gearing up for the 9th annual Technology Marketplace for Kids Education Day.

The event will take place this year, Tuesday and Wednesday, April, 11th through April, 12th at Microsoft of Fargo.

Volunteers are still needed for the day and if you are interested in volunteering you are asked to call 701-242-7744.

Four classes will be offered both days those include, Digging Dinosaurs, Red River Valley Bomb Squad, Manufacture a Window With Marvin, and Career paths in Aviation.

The Marketplace Advisory Leadership Team and members of the education community enjoy reviewing the previous year’s class reports from the students and take their advice on the classes they would like presented each year. Classes are a memorable educational experience.

Students will be showcasing their innovative ideas from 12:30P.M. to 1:30P.M. Everyone is invited to stop by and view the projects, visit with the students and encourage their creativity. Members from the business community will be listening to business pitches from the project students and presenting ribbons to them.

The program targets grades three through eight but is open to all ages. Marketplace for Kids provides a variety of experiential learning classes and activities to help students develop innovation, enhance personal development, and explore career options.

North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education Director, Wayde Sick: “As we move into a new chapter of life, entrepreneurship and innovation will become more crucial for our state and our country. The Marketplace for Kids program will play a critical role in fostering our next generation of business leaders. The work you do with your students, preparing them for their futures, is the most noble of professions. I commend you and have my utmost gratitude” said Sick.

Marketplace for Kids encourages students or children to develop their own ideas, share their creativity, and present them to an audience of all ages.

