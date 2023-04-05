Fargo Air Museum Hosts Meet & Greet for two Local Authors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Fargo Air Museum is hosting a meet and greet with two local authors; David Lipp, CMSGT (ret.), Public Affairs, North Dakota Air National Guard and Max Sabin, Collections Manager, Fargo Air Museum on Tuesday, April 11 starting at 6:30pm. Lipp and Sabin co-wrote “Images of Aviation, North Dakota Air National Guard.”

The authors will discuss the writing process followed by Q&A and book signing with books available for purchase. Normal admission applies. Museum members receive complimentary admission.

“I am excited to be joined by my co-author, David Lipp, at the Fargo Air Museum to showcase this project to the public and explain what went into the book, how we researched the images and, showcase the impressive history of the Happy Hooligans. I am beyond thankful that the Fargo Air Museum is hosting this event for us. We hope to have a great turnout!” – Max Sabin, Collections Manager, Fargo Air Museum

The Fargo Air Museum was founded with the nonprofit mission of promoting aviation through education, preservation and restoration. Located on 19th Ave. N. just east of Interstate-29, the Fargo Air Museum is home to aircraft of all eras.

Visit www.fargoairmuseum.org for additional information.

