Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Air Museum Hosts Meet & Greet for two Local Authors

(KVLY)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Fargo Air Museum is hosting a meet and greet with two local authors; David Lipp, CMSGT (ret.), Public Affairs, North Dakota Air National Guard and Max Sabin, Collections Manager, Fargo Air Museum on Tuesday, April 11 starting at 6:30pm. Lipp and Sabin co-wrote “Images of Aviation, North Dakota Air National Guard.”

The authors will discuss the writing process followed by Q&A and book signing with books available for purchase. Normal admission applies. Museum members receive complimentary admission.

“I am excited to be joined by my co-author, David Lipp, at the Fargo Air Museum to showcase this project to the public and explain what went into the book, how we researched the images and, showcase the impressive history of the Happy Hooligans. I am beyond thankful that the Fargo Air Museum is hosting this event for us. We hope to have a great turnout!” – Max Sabin, Collections Manager, Fargo Air Museum

The Fargo Air Museum was founded with the nonprofit mission of promoting aviation through education, preservation and restoration. Located on 19th Ave. N. just east of Interstate-29, the Fargo Air Museum is home to aircraft of all eras.

Visit www.fargoairmuseum.org for additional information.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock graphic
Two children killed in rollover crash
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
File graphic of an ambulance.
Two boys die in train vs. pickup crash
Road Conditions
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Latest News

Snow removal in S. Fargo
Local snow removal crews hope April blizzard is the last of the season
DQ gift card purchase to pay it forward
Dairy Queen customer pays it forward in honor of mother
Williston community reacts to four students killed in two separate crashes
Druthers Fargo Closing
Druthers closing physical location in Fargo