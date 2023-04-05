Druthers closing physical location in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After three years in business, a local men’s clothing store is closing on April 7. Shoppers have a couple more days to visit Druthers at 4600 32nd Avenue South #112 in Fargo.

“I understand this isn’t ideal, but unfortunately, the current economic climate has made it difficult for me to continue operating a storefront,” said owner Holly Kraft.

She thanked customers for their continued support and encourages shoppers to visit the store one last time before it closes on Friday.

“As a small business, selling everything in my inventory is crucial for me. I kindly ask for your support during this time, and hope that you can find something special for yourself or your loved ones from the selection.”

All remaining furniture, fixtures, and supplies are also for sale. Druthers will be open from noon to 7:00 p.m. all week. While the physical location is closing, Kraft says she plans to operate in a limited capacity online and do the occasional pop-up.

