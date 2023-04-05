Drivers asked to stay off rural roads

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to stay off the rural roadways. As this winter storm progresses, Cass County roads are becoming impassable due to poor visibility and drifting, and the Cass County Road Department is not able to keep up with the deteriorating conditions.

County Road 10 between Mapleton and West Fargo will be closed at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. As the storm moves through the region, Cass County authorities will continuously monitor the roads and notify the public when access to County Road 10 becomes available.

Cass County authorities will have resources staged throughout the county to respond to emergency calls for service.

