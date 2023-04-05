Cooking with Cash Wa
Difficult travel reported in rural Clay County

Snow drifting over a Clay County road on April 5.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Officials in Clay County, Minnesota, are asking people to stay put, to give the County Highway Department time to get the roads cleared off.

Sheriff Mark Empting says visibility is reduced in rural areas due to the blowing and drifting snow. He shared the attached photo from Clay County Road 26, west of Highway 9.

“The road surfaces are drifted over and snow-covered, making it difficult to tell where the road is at,” Empting said.

There is also a layer of ice under the snow-covered road and county officials say travel is going to be difficult until the plows are able to get the snow cleared.

