Dairy Queen customer pays it forward in honor of mother

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly three dozen families got a special treat when they visited the Historic Moorhead Dairy Queen recently.

The owners say a customer purchased a $120 gift card from the store, in honor of her mother who recently passed away and loved Dairy Queen.

The gift card purchase came with a special request to buy one treat on each family order until the balance on the gift card was used up, and to tell customers it was in honor of her mom.

“This generous act of kindness had a positive effect on 33 families and also taught important lessons to many, including our coworkers. In a world where you can be anything, BE KIND,” the Dairy Queen owners posted on social media.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.